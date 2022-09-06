Truss faces difficult task to fulfil spending and tax-cutting pledges at same time

LONDON - Britain's next prime minister Liz Truss has promised to run a "bold government" that "will deliver", but little is known about her planned course of action, apart from the fact that she has made promises she cannot keep to both cut taxes and increase government expenditure.

At first glance, everything about the political rise of the 47-year-old, currently the Foreign Secretary, seems contradictory.

She was born into a far-left-wing family. As a youngster, Ms Truss was taken by her mother on marches and demonstrations against Britain's nuclear weapons.

At Oxford University, she became a political activist for the Liberal Democrats, a small centre-left party, where she campaigned to legalise the use of drugs and to abolish the monarchy, the sort of topics guaranteed to confine anyone to the fringes of British politics.

Yet, she subsequently joined the centre-right Conservatives without ever bothering to explain the reasons for her conversion.

In the Conservative government, she supported Britain's continued membership in the European Union. However, once a referendum decided otherwise in 2016, Ms Truss became one of the most ardent anti-EU politicians.

She constantly manoeuvred against Mr Boris Johnson, the current Prime Minister, but she was also one of the last senior Conservative politicians to break with Mr Johnson when he was overthrown by a Cabinet rebellion in July.

Ms Truss has none of the charisma or media suppleness of former finance minister Rishi Sunak, her main competitor for party leadership, whom she defeated in a vote of Conservative Party members, winning by 81,326 votes to 60,399.

In television debates, she came across as robotic, and her habit of lecturing with a raised index finger did her no favours. But she was also a master of media stunts and photo opportunities - pictures on tanks and in army fatigues - designed to remind party stalwarts that she can be a war leader in the mould of Lady Margaret Thatcher, Britain's first female prime minister.

The only constant thread in her political career is a determination to say and do whatever is necessary to rise to power, assuming that whatever is said today can also be unsaid tomorrow.

Yet, when she formally kisses the hand of Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday - the same monarch she once wanted to be removed - and is appointed prime minister, she will discover that the promises she made in pursuit of Britain's highest political job will not be so easily discarded.

She inherits a country plagued by workers' strikes, reeling from the highest inflation rate in 40 years and locked in a bitter dispute with the EU, while also seeking to lead on Western responses to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ms Truss has promised to introduce by the end of this month an emergency budget which includes deep tax cuts she claims are necessary to avert a recession.

But she has also promised to boost military expenditure by almost 50 per cent from current levels, the biggest such rise in half a century.

And after promising "no government handouts", she was pushed into pledging to offer income support to all British families hit by soaring energy bills.

The pledges won her critical support with the Conservative Party's 160,000-strong membership.

But it is difficult to see how she can afford all these spending schemes while also keeping her tax-cutting pledges, estimated to be worth £30 billion (S$48.5 billion) a year.

The plan to offer income support alone could cost as much as £70 billion.

The only way all promises can be upheld is by borrowing more, which will send the pound into a further downward spin, exacerbating existing economic difficulties.

And then there is the EU, where Ms Truss offers only more confrontation.

Her pledge to tear up existing agreements with the bloc unless Britain gets trade and political concessions will cut no ice with EU negotiators, who are in no mood to compromise.

Ms Truss will also have to patch up relations with France, after she unwisely claimed during her electoral campaign that "the jury is out" on whether French President Emmanuel Macron is a friend or foe.

But her biggest problem is that, while she is popular with Conservative rank-and-file, she attracts less loyalty among MPs. There are no Truss die-hard loyalists of the kind Mr Johnson used to enjoy.

And her victory margin was the lowest registered by any Conservative leader over the past two decades.

All this will matter when she discards some of her electoral promises, as she would inevitably have to.

The Labour opposition is already hoping it will eventually benefit from what has been a summer mud fight inside the London government.