Truss drafts $211b plan to freeze energy bills for households

LONDON - Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss has drafted plans to fix annual electricity and gas bills for a typical British household at or below the current level of £1,971 (S$3,200).

In discussions with her team and government officials in recent days, she has settled on a mechanism that will avert the massive increase in energy bills that is due to kick in at the start of next month under the existing pricing system, according to officials and advisers to the new leader who were briefed on the plan.

The policy could cost as much as £130 billion (S$211 billion) over the next 18 months, according to policy documents seen by Bloomberg.

Energy bills in Britain were due to jump 80 per cent from next month to £3,548 a year for the average household, forcing many poorer families to choose between heating their homes and other basics.

Under the plans drawn up by Ms Truss' team, that pricing regime will effectively be abolished and energy regulator Ofgem will be sidelined. Instead, ministers will set a new unit price that households will pay for electricity and gas, the sources said.

Ms Truss is under pressure to come up with a solution to surging energy prices that are crushing families and businesses in Britain as Russia shuts off gas supplies to Europe in response to the sanctions imposed following its invasion of Ukraine.

Ms Truss is also finalising plans for a £40 billion support package to lower energy bills for businesses. She is considering two options, either setting a guaranteed unit price that businesses will pay, or a percentage or unit price reduction that all energy suppliers must offer firms, according to documents seen by Bloomberg.

The government would agree to reimburse energy suppliers for their losses, and the price of energy charged to businesses would be reviewed quarterly.

The policy will be announced this month, and the aim is to implement it next month, when many companies' energy contracts are ending, according to the sources.

Officials are in the process of drafting emergency legislation.

Meanwhile, surveys showed on Tuesday that British shoppers are reducing purchases of clothes and other non-essential items as they try to cover rocketing utility bills and higher food prices.

The British Retail Consortium said the value of total sales at its members - mostly large chains and major supermarkets - rose by 1 per cent last month compared with August last year, weaker than July's 2.3 per cent increase.

On a like-for-like basis, ironing out changes in shop floor space, sales rose by 0.5 per cent, slowing from July's 1.6 per cent rise. The figures are not adjusted for inflation, meaning the small sales rise masks a much larger drop in volumes.

"Worryingly, August data revealed a significant fall in clothing sales, the category which has been the most robust performer this year, which could signal the start of shoppers pulling back from non-essential spending," said Mr Don Williams, a retail partner at KPMG, which co-produces the data.

The Bank of England has forecast that Britain's economy will go into recession at the end of the year and will emerge from it only in early 2024.

