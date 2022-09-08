Truss convenes new Cabinet with economy topping agenda

LONDON - British Prime Minister Liz Truss convened a new-look Cabinet on Wednesday, her first full day in office, to thrash out an economic support package and forestall an energy crisis linked to the Ukraine war.

In her first contacts with foreign leaders, the new Conservative Party leader had phone calls late on Tuesday with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and then US President Joe Biden.

Before facing her first session of Prime Minister's Questions in Parliament later on Wednesday, Ms Truss met her senior ministers to tackle the most pressing question at home: soaring energy prices.

The Cabinet includes the most diverse top team in British history: Mr Kwasi Kwarteng as finance minister, Mr James Cleverly as foreign secretary and Ms Suella Braverman as interior minister.

Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng are preparing measures reportedly worth upwards of £130 billion (S$209 billion) to freeze energy bills for homes and businesses, many of whom risk going to the wall this winter.

She must also navigate the combustible issue of post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland.

According to Downing Street, she agreed with Mr Biden "on the importance of protecting" peace there.

In her call with Mr Zelensky, Ms Truss vowed to maintain the full-throated support for Ukraine against Russia given by her scandal-tainted predecessor Boris Johnson.

Ms Truss was bullish about the economic outlook as she entered Downing Street for the first time as Premier on Tuesday, narrowly avoiding a heavy downpour. "I am confident that together we can ride out the storm," she said.

Ms Therese Coffey, newly appointed as deputy prime minister and health minister, said Ms Truss recognised the need to "hit the ground running".

Tax cuts are also on the agenda, despite the risk of stoking double-digit inflation which is running at 40-year highs.

The 47-year-old won an internal ballot of Conservative members on Monday, securing 57 per cent of the vote, after a gruelling contest against former finance minister Rishi Sunak that began in July.

But the initial stage of the contest saw her net the support of less than a third of the parliamentary party. She now faces a tough challenge reuniting the ruling Tories following a bitter battle, but observers noted that she had expelled almost every supporter of Mr Sunak from the Cabinet.

Former soldier Johnny Mercer said he was "disappointed" to be sacked as veterans affairs minister. His wife Felicity Cornelius-Mercer went further, calling Ms Truss an "imbecile" as she tweeted a picture mocking the new prime minister as a dim-witted character from The Muppets.

The opposition Labour Party has opened up a double-digit lead in the polls but may have to wait two years for the next general election. Ms Truss vowed on Monday to lead the Conservatives to victory "in 2024", with an election due by January 2025 at the latest.

Meanwhile, China's Premier Li Keqiang has sent a congratulatory message to Ms Truss, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

A stable and healthy relationship between China and Britain was in line with both nations' interests, state media Xinhua quoted Mr Li as saying.

AFP, REUTERS