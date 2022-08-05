Truss bounces back in race to be next British PM with Javid endorsement

LONDON • British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss bounced back from an embarrassing policy U-turn to regain the momentum in the race to be the next prime minister, buoyed by a fresh major endorsement and strong polling figures.

Ms Truss received the backing of former chancellor and leadership contender Sajid Javid on Wednesday, a blow to her rival Rishi Sunak, who had previously worked with Mr Javid in the Treasury.

Mr Javid, writing in The Times newspaper, said Ms Truss would "challenge the status quo" and deliver immediate tax cuts.

The latest polling also shows that Ms Truss has a large advantage over Mr Sunak. A Tuesday YouGov poll of Conservative Party members put the foreign secretary 34 points ahead of her opponent, and a survey on the ConservativeHome website gave her a similar lead.

The Javid endorsement and commanding poll leads give Ms Truss a fresh boost after her campaign made its first major error this week, forced into a U-turn on a policy to align public sector pay with regional living costs after a furious backlash from Conservative MPs. Ms Truss brushed off the episode at the party leadership hustings in Cardiff on Wednesday, giving a confident performance and making jokes.

"It wasn't a central part of my policy platform," she said. "It was misrepresented."

Ms Truss said yesterday that she would use an emergency budget to help grow the economy after the Bank of England raised interest rates by the most in 27 years and warned that a long recession was on its way.

"We need to take immediate action to deal with the cost of living crisis, grow the economy and delivering as much support to people as possible," she said in a statement.

Mr Sunak said he would consider cutting inheritance tax in the future and that he would be open to building more onshore wind farms, after having said earlier in the campaign that he did not support the policy.

The next leadership hustings of party members will take place in Eastbourne today.

The winner of the contest to be the next Conservative Party leader, elected by the approximate 175,000 Tory Party members, will be announced on Sept 5.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS