Truss admits govt mishandled tax cuts announcement

LONDON - Prime Minister Liz Truss acknowledged her British government mishandled the announcement on unfunded tax cuts that triggered a week of turmoil in financial markets, while insisting her approach is the correct one.

She also said the decision to remove the highest rate of income tax was taken by Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng and not put to her Cabinet.

On the first day of her governing Conservative Party's annual conference, Ms Truss, in power for less than a month, adopted a softer tone by trying to reassure the public that she would look after them during a difficult winter and beyond.

But she stood by her "growth plan" that investors and economists have criticised for setting out billions of pounds of additional spending while offering very few details on how it would be paid for in the short term.

"I do accept we should have laid the ground better; I've learnt from that," Ms Truss told the BBC in Birmingham, where the Conservative Party's annual conference began on Sunday. "I do stand by the package we announced, and I stand by the fact that we announced it quickly because we had to act," she said.

The pound fell to a record low in the aftermath of Mr Kwarteng's fiscal statement, government borrowing costs soared, and the Bank of England intervened to prevent a meltdown in the gilt market.

Amid the fallout, support for the Tories has tanked in opinion polls, with YouGov putting the opposition Labour Party 33 points ahead. A survey by Opinium for the Observer newspaper showed that three-quarters of British voters, including 71 per cent of those who backed the Tories in the last election, believe Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng have "lost control" of the economy.

Ms Truss' economic plan also caused alarm in the Conservative Party, particularly over the scrapping of the highest 45 per cent level of income tax.

Some in the party fear they are at risk of being seen as "the nasty party", cutting taxes for the wealthiest while doing little to improve the lives of the most vulnerable.

"I believe in getting value for money for the taxpayer," Ms Truss said. She said she would ensure state pension payments rise in line with inflation, but refused to make the same commitment for welfare benefits and department spending.

Her comment that it was Mr Kwarteng's decision to remove the top rate of income tax is the first sign that Ms Truss may be trying to distance herself from her chancellor - though she also reiterated that the government is sticking with the policy.

That sets up a major row with Conservative MPs at this week's conference and when Parliament returns next week.

"There is inadequate realisation at the top of government at the scale of change that is required," former Cabinet minister Michael Gove told the BBC after Ms Truss' interview.

Mr Gove indicated that he would not support the tax cuts when the issue is put to lawmakers.

Labour's economy spokesman Rachel Reeves said many people will not be able to cope with mortgage rate increases as a result of the government's policies.

"This is a crisis made in Downing Street but it's ordinary working people who are paying the price," she told the BBC.

