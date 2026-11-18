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Numerous EU leaders on Nov 13 noted that Moscow shows no signs of abating its expected winter onslaught of Ukraine.

BRUSSELS – The sudden US push for a sweeping deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine has Europe stuck in a bind.

US envoys are pressing Russian and Ukrainian officials to consider new proposals on NATO rules, military assets and troop placements across Europe as part of negotiations to end the war, according to people familiar with the matter.

The US has even asked Kyiv whether it would cede its Donbas region to Russia in exchange for membership in the NATO military alliance.

The prospect of blending peace talks with security talks violates a long-held tenet for Europeans: Russia’s fighting must stop first, they say, before any discussions can be held about troop movements or NATO.

But numerous European Union leaders conceded during a summit on Nov 13 that they should at least participate to keep the US happy, with some suggesting it was also time to reopen the conversation about Ukraine’s NATO membership, the people said, requesting anonymity to discuss private meetings.

The alternative is that Europe is absent while others concoct unpalatable concessions.

Or that US President Donald Trump simply gives up on talks, as he seemingly just did in Iran, choosing to leave the situation unresolved after a midterm election defeat and with no voters left to face before leaving office.

Still, the idea is fraught for many in Europe, especially the countries near Russia.

To them, this follows Moscow’s playbook and risks the loss of local NATO troops meant to keep them safe.

“The eastern flank of course is not a bargaining chip, and there can be no spheres of influence,” said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, whose country was occupied by the Soviet Union during World War II.

The flurry of action has picked up in recent weeks, after the Democrats won back full control of Congress from Trump’s Republican Party in the elections.

US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff restarted talks between Russia and Ukraine for the first time since February, when engagement halted due to the Iran war, before meeting with Putin.

Witkoff and Kushner are expected to meet with Ukrainian and European officials in Berlin on Nov 19 to discuss post-war security guarantees for Kyiv, a US official said, declining to be named.

The midterm results have left the Trump team hustling to show progress before the new Democratic majority takes over in January, some of the people said.

After that, Democratic lawmakers may push for more penalties on Russia or support for Ukraine.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, is playing for time, several people said.

Numerous EU leaders on Nov 13 noted that Moscow shows no signs of abating its expected winter onslaught.

And some argued Putin is waiting for European elections in 2027 – most notably in France – that could elevate far-right figures pushing to end support for Ukraine.

That said, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is encouraging Europe to come to the table.

He urged the continent to tap representatives for the current negotiations, arguing there was a “window of opportunity” to make progress in the coming months.

He also said a Democratic-led Congress agitating to support Ukraine and pressure Moscow could help force Kremlin concessions.

Zelensky has even expressed an openness to considering US proposals on security issues, provided Washington can present concrete plans to secure NATO and EU membership for Kyiv, and ensure a robust Ukrainian military and recovery funds post-war.

“For the first time, I start hearing from Ukraine that there’s no military solution, that we need to focus on finding a diplomatic approach,” Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova told reporters on Nov 16 in Brussels.

“Whether the Russian side will have the same readiness, we heard contradictory signs from their side.”

Indeed, Moscow may be engaging but has not backed down much from maximalist demands it presented in December 2021, just before the full-scale invasion began.

Russia wants NATO to agree not to deploy troops in any country that joined the alliance after 1997, some of the people said, when it started expanding into the former Soviet-led Eastern Bloc.

In exchange, these people added, Russia would reduce its military presence in Kaliningrad, a small territory nudged between EU members Poland and Lithuania, and Belarus, the close Russian ally that also borders the EU.

At Nov 13’s EU summit, numerous leaders were blunt: Such a trade-off will never happen.

Several did, however, indicate they realise borders may shift in the future – if Kyiv agrees – and raised the question of how Ukraine could someday enter NATO, the people said.

Yet, any bargaining with Putin carries big risks for Europe.

Any trade-off will likely encounter some opposition from within the 27-member EU and its surrounding allies.

The Baltic countries bordering Russia are particularly sensitive to the perception that Moscow gets any say over Europe’s security decisions.

“No veto for Russia over anything and everything – that is important for us,” said Budrys, the Lithuanian foreign minister.

“So, no veto on Ukraine’s EU membership, no veto on NATO presence, and no veto on anything that we are doing within NATO building our collective defence.”

For the moment, Europe has at least agreed to sit at the table during technical discussions.

On Nov 13, leaders appointed a slate of national security advisers from the European Union and five major powers – Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Poland – to represent Europe in upcoming talks.

In the interim, attention will shift to China on Nov 19, when Trump plans to meet Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

The Witkoff-Kushner meetings in Berlin and Trump’s meetings in China are part of a coordinated diplomatic effort, the US official said.

That same day, the so-called coalition of the willing – a format where Kyiv’s allies discuss security guarantees for a post-war Ukraine – will also meet in Berlin.

After that, the US, Russia, Ukraine and Europe will likely reconvene for another round of talks ahead of the Group of 20 summit on Dec 14 and Dec 15, which the US is hosting this year. BLOOMBERG