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Trump wishes British PM Starmer well amid reports of resignation plans

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US President Donald Trump repeated criticism of the British premier on two issues: borders and fossil fuels, in his Truth Social post on June 21.

US President Donald Trump repeated criticism of the British premier on two issues: borders and fossil fuels, in his Truth Social post on June 21.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on June 21 said he wished British Prime Minister Keir Starmer well amid reports he plans to resign.

“Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in a post that gave no evidence he had inside information. “I wish him well.”

His post came as British media reported that the embattled Labour Party leader will resign in a matter of days.

Trump has slammed Starmer for not supporting the US-Israeli war against Iran, and in his post on June 21 the president repeated criticism of the British premier on two issues: borders and fossil fuels.

“He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!),” Trump wrote. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.