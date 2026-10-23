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Trump will talk to Musk if Ukraine’s Starlink not fixed, after Kyiv reports problems

US President Donald Trump speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One on Oct 23.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on Oct 23 that he would speak to tech tycoon Elon Musk if there are still problems with Ukraine’s military-grade version of the Starlink service.

“If there is a problem, I will get it straightened out,” Trump told reporters at the White House after Ukraine said it was still having problems with the Starshield communications platform.

Asked if he had contacted Musk to restore access, Trump replied: “I have not spoken to him. I might have to, but I have not. I’ve heard it was fixed, but if it’s not, I’ll speak to him.”

Trump had said on Oct 22 that Musk, whose SpaceX is behind the Starshield system, had restored access.

The billionaire president on Oct 23 also rejected suggestions that Musk had too much power over a system that is vital for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion, now in its fifth year.

“I don’t think he does,” Trump said. “Elon will never do anything wrong. I know him very well, he is a fair person.”

Trump has had a complicated relationship with Musk, who led the cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency in 2025 before falling out with the president.

The pair appeared to have made up again in recent months, with South African-born Musk attending a state banquet for Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House in September. AFP