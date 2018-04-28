Trump visit to Britain in July likely to draw large protests

LONDON • US President Donald Trump will make a long-awaited visit to Britain on July 13, Downing Street and the White House have announced, his first since taking power in January last year and likely to draw large protests.

"The President of the United States will visit the UK on July 13," Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said in a statement on Thursday, adding that he would hold bilateral talks with her.

The July trip is set to be a working visit, with the US President expected at a Nato summit in Brussels, Belgium, on July 11 and 12.

Britain's Daily Telegraph reported that Mr Trump will meet the Queen and go to Chequers, the Prime Minister's country retreat, in a bid to avoid protests in London.

US Ambassador to Britain Woody Johnson, however, denied that Mr Trump would avoid London.

Despite his recently saying that he was "very popular" in Britain, 67 per cent of the British populace thinks Mr Trump has been a "poor" or "terrible" president, according to one poll.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG, WASHINGTON POST, NYTIMES