Trump tells ABC News reporter he was not concerned about Orban's loss in Hungary

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U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press, as he departs from the White House, en route to Joint Base Andrews (JBA), in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 11, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

April 14 - U.S. President Donald Trump told ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl on Tuesday he was not concerned about Viktor Orban's loss in Hungary, and that he likes incoming Prime Minister Peter Magyar.

"I think the new man's going to do a good job — he's a good man," Trump told the reporter.

Trump told the reporter he did not know if it would have made a difference if he had gone to Hungary instead of Vice President JD Vance to campaign for Orban.

"He was behind substantially," Trump said. "I wasn’t that involved in this one. Viktor’s a good man, though."

Trump had backed Orban leading up to the vote, even speaking briefly last week at a campaign rally in Hungary, when Vance telephoned his boss upon taking the stage.

But Orban lost power after 16 years as Hungarians voted in record numbers for a pro-EU course spearheaded by center-right rival Peter Magyar. REUTERS