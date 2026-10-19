Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump says Zelenskiy should get somebody else to negotiate to end war

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo

Oct 19 - US President Donald Trump on Monday said he thought someone other than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy should negotiate on Kyiv's behalf as it seeks to end the war with Russia.

"Maybe it's time for Zelenskiy to get somebody else to negotiate," said Trump, who on October 10 had called for Ukraine to replace the President.

Trump also told reporters that Russia has been "fine" with regards to Ukraine. "They haven't been doing much," he said.

Trump added that the US continued to share intelligence with Ukraine and said he would consider allowing Ukrainians to stay in the US under temporary protected status until the war ended. REUTERS

See more on

Russia

Ukraine

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.