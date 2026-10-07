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Trump says ‘we don’t think’ Russian plague is bio-weapon

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A masked woman walking past the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute, in the Russian city of Irkutsk, on Oct 7.

A masked woman walking past the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute, in the Russian city of Irkutsk, on Oct 7.

PHOTO: AFP

  • - Trump said the Russian plague lab worker’s death did not seem linked to a bio-weapon, but he said the facts are still being checked.
  • - Russia warned against “false” reports after a second suspected case, while the US and UN urged more openness.
  • - Trump said Moscow claims the outbreak is “under control” and said he will speak with Vladimir Putin, but gave no date.

AI generated

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said Oct 7 that the death of a Russian plague laboratory worker did not appear to be linked to a biological weapon.

“We don’t think so. We’re going to find out soon enough, but we don’t think so,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if a “bio-weapon” was involved.

Russia warned earlier against “false” information as reports emerged of a second suspected case. The US and UN have urged Russia to be more transparent.

Trump said Russia insisted it had the situation under control, but added that not much information was coming out.

“If you listen to them, it’s under control. But you know, people have said that before about other things,” Trump said of Moscow’s response.

Referring to China’s initial response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Trump added: “Well, China didn’t say much, and Russia is not saying much either. But they do say they have it very much under control.”

Trump reiterated that he has a phone call scheduled with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the issue, but would not say when.

“Today is Vladimir Putin’s birthday,” Trump added. AFP

More on this topic
WHO says cannot conduct full risk assessment on Russia plague reports
‘Nobody seems to care’: Russian city shrugs off plague reports
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.