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Trump says Norway has ‘indelible stain’ for not awarding him Nobel Peace Prize

Each year of his presidency, Donald Trump has expressed disappointment at his failure to win the prize.

SYRACUSE, New York – US President Donald Trump reiterated his complaints on Oct 9 about not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it a disgraceful and embarrassing decision that had left a stain on Norway, which hosts the Nobel committee.

Trump unleashed on Norway hours after the committee awarded the 2026 prize to Navi Pillay, a former International Criminal Court judge who oversaw a UN report that concluded Israel committed genocide in Gaza.

Trump called Pillay a “mystery person” during a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York. “I never heard of the person. Nobody did.”

Each year of his presidency, Trump has expressed disappointment at his failure to win the prize.

“This is an indelible stain on the country of Norway and those people that made such a disgraceful and embarrassing decision,” he said.

He listed a number of conflicts that he claimed a role in resolving and said he has helped prevent wars from breaking out between North and South Korea, Japan and North Korea, and China and Taiwan, without providing evidence.

“The Nobel Peace Prize has been forever discredited by a handful of radical ideologues who are anti-democracy and really enemies of civilisation . And we will not forget, Norway,” he said. REUTERS