Trump says 'may have to' add Britain to European travel ban

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday (March 13) he was considering adding Britain to a ban on travellers from mainland Europe as London warned the coronavirus outbreak may have infected up to 10,000 people there.

"We are looking at it based on the new numbers that are coming out and we may have to include them in the list of countries that we will, you could say ban, or whatever it is, during this period of time," Trump told reporters.

The number of confirmed cases in Britain stands at around 800, with a string of events cancelled, from rugby matches to London's annual St Patrick's Day celebrations.