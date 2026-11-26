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Trump says he'd like to see Putin 'pull back' military aggression in Europe

Nov 26 - US President Donald Trump on Thursday posted that he would like to see Russian leader Vladimir Putin "pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe" in the hope this could lead to a quick settlement of the war in Ukraine.

"During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

"I really believe this is a strong possibility — Thousands of people are being killed each and every month, A COMPLETE BLOODBATH," Trump said.

Trump has frequently urged a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine, but on Thursday he used broader language about "territories throughout Europe" without specifying what that meant.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started in 2022, other countries occasionally have accused Russia of provocative behavior.

Poland, a NATO member, this week accused Russia of deliberately violating Polish airspace. Estonia recently linked an arson attack to Russia's military intelligence service. REUTERS