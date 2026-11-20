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Trump says he, Russia’s Putin had ‘very good’ talks on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump (left) and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin meeting on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov 19.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Nov 20 that he and Russian leader Vladimir Putin held “very good” talks on Ukraine during their meeting in China, but said he didn’t want to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine without a deal.

“We’re having very good talks. I think there’s a real good chance that we can get it done,” Trump said at a White House news conference after his trip to Asia, where he met with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump spoke to Putin, whom he called a friend, separately during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Shenzhen, China, this week.

“He clearly expressed his desire to see the war between Russia and Ukraine end by diplomatic means. And I spoke with our representatives, who are doing a good job, but it’s a tough job. It’s a tough job.

“The problem is President (Volodymyr) Zelensky and President Putin have tremendous hatred, and that’s never easy.”

Hours after the three leaders issued a peace declaration following their meeting in China, Russia launched one of the largest missile and drone attacks of the war on Ukraine on Nov 20, pummeling electricity facilities and killing eight people.

Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has led to Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II. REUTERS