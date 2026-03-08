Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump praises Italy PM Meloni’s willingness to help in US-Israel war with Iran

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shake hands as they pose for a photo, at a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war, amid a U.S.-brokered prisoner-hostage swap and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Pool/ File Photo

US President Donald Trump (right) and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (left).

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

ROME - US President Donald Trump praised Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and said she was

willing to help the United States

and Israel in their

war with Iran

, Italy’s Corriere della Sera reported on March 8.

Speaking to the newspaper in a telephone call, Mr Trump described Ms Meloni as “a great leader” and said Italy was doing what it could to assist.

“I love Italy, I think she is a great leader,” Mr Trump was quoted as saying of Ms Meloni.

“She always tries to help, she is an excellent leader and she is a friend of mine,” Mr Trump said, according to Corriere della Sera.

Italy is planning to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries in the face of Iranian air strikes, Ms Meloni said on March 5.

An Italian navy vessel is preparing to sail to Cyprus, a navy spokesperson said on March 6, as part of a joint European mission to protect the island after it came under Iranian fire. REUTERS

More on this topic
Iran says can fight for months as Israel strikes Beirut hotel
As Iran war enters its second week, will the media be kinder to Trump? 
See more on

Giorgia Meloni

Air strikes

Strikes

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.