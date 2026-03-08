Trump praises Italy PM Meloni’s willingness to help in US-Israel war with Iran
ROME - US President Donald Trump praised Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and said she was willing to help the United States war with Iran
willing to help the United Statesand Israel in their
war with Iran, Italy’s Corriere della Sera reported on March 8.
Speaking to the newspaper in a telephone call, Mr Trump described Ms Meloni as “a great leader” and said Italy was doing what it could to assist.
“I love Italy, I think she is a great leader,” Mr Trump was quoted as saying of Ms Meloni.
“She always tries to help, she is an excellent leader and she is a friend of mine,” Mr Trump said, according to Corriere della Sera.
Italy is planning to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries in the face of Iranian air strikes, Ms Meloni said on March 5.
An Italian navy vessel is preparing to sail to Cyprus, a navy spokesperson said on March 6, as part of a joint European mission to protect the island after it came under Iranian fire. REUTERS