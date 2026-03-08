Trump praises Italy PM Meloni’s willingness to help in US-Israel war with Iran

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump (right) and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (left).

ROME - US President Donald Trump praised Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and said she was willing to help the United States and Israel in their war with Iran , Italy’s Corriere della Sera reported on March 8.

Speaking to the newspaper in a telephone call, Mr Trump described Ms Meloni as “a great leader” and said Italy was doing what it could to assist.

“I love Italy, I think she is a great leader,” Mr Trump was quoted as saying of Ms Meloni.

“She always tries to help, she is an excellent leader and she is a friend of mine,” Mr Trump said, according to Corriere della Sera.

Italy is planning to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries in the face of Iranian air strikes, Ms Meloni said on March 5.

An Italian navy vessel is preparing to sail to Cyprus, a navy spokesperson said on March 6, as part of a joint European mission to protect the island after it came under Iranian fire. REUTERS