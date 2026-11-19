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US special envoys Jared Kushner (left) - US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law - and Steve Witkoff taking part in a news conference after a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" for Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, on Nov 19.

BERLIN - US envoy Jared Kushner said on Nov 19 that President Donald Trump was open to extending to Ukraine a security guarantee similar to NATO’s mutual defence clause, but stressed that Washington has to protect its interests too.

“From America’s perspective, giving an Article Five-like security guarantee is a really, really big deal,” he told a press conference in Germany.

“And I think that that’s something that President Trump is open to, but obviously it has to be in America’s interest to do that,” Kushner added.

“We also have to make sure that it’s part of a broader security package.”

His comments came after Ukraine’s allies gathered for a “Coalition of the Willing” summit in Berlin with President Volodymyr Zelensky, to emphasise support for Kyiv nearly five years after Russia’s 2022 invasion, and to push for a European role in future peace negotiations.

Kushner added on Nov 19 that “we’ve gotten the Russians comfortable with that concept, where any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on Article Five.”

He noted that this goes with Moscow’s intention to “not have another war” in the future when this conflict is over, although acknowledging “scepticism” over the position.

Kushner said it was important to ensure that any deal struck will be kept and monitored – with consequences for any violations. He added there was more work to be done on that front.

The coalition’s summit was co-hosted by the leaders of Germany, France and Britain.

It was held shortly after unprecedented three-way talks in China between Trump, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and China’s leader Xi Jinping. AFP