Trump lashes out at 'foolish' May, 'wacky' UK envoy as row escalates

LONDON • United States President Donald Trump lashed out at "foolish" British Prime Minister Theresa May and her "wacky" Washington ambassador yesterday, stepping up a tirade against a close ally whose envoy had branded his administration inept.

Mrs May has given her full support to Washington envoy Kim Darroch after a series of memos in which he described Mr Trump's administration as "dysfunctional" and "diplomatically clumsy and inept" were leaked to a British newspaper on Sunday.

"The wacky Ambassador that the UK foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy," Mr Trump wrote, describing Mr Darroch as a "pompous fool".

Mr Trump also criticised Mrs May's handling of Brexit, saying she disregarded his advice. "I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way - was unable to get it done. A disaster!"

Mr Trump had on Monday tweeted that he would no longer deal with the diplomat. He also said that it was "good news" that Britain would soon have a new prime minister.

Mrs May is due to leave office before the end of the month and has previously clashed with Mr Trump over a number of issues from Brexit to the Iran nuclear deal.

Mrs May's spokesman said on Monday that while Mr Darroch's opinions did not reflect the view of the government or ministers, the diplomat had London's backing and ambassadors needed to have the confidence to give their frank assessments. "Contact has been made with the Trump administration, setting out our view that we believe the leak is unacceptable," Mrs May's spokesman told reporters.

In confidential memos to his government dating from 2017 to the present, Mr Darroch had said reports of infighting in the White House were "mostly true" and last month described confusion within the administration over Mr Trump's decision to call off a military strike on Iran.

The spat prompted the White House to cancel an invitation on Monday for Mr Darroch to attend a dinner with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the emir of Qatar, a US official said.

The timing of the discord comes as Britain is hoping to strike a major trade deal with its closest ally after it leaves the European Union.

The two contenders to replace Mrs May, former London mayor Boris Johnson and Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt, have both indicated they could support leaving the EU without a deal, making a future agreement with the US even more important.

Mr Johnson yesterday hinted that he shared Mr Trump's view of Mrs May's handling of Brexit and said the US would remain Britain's top military and political partner.

"I've got a good relationship with the White House and have no embarrassment in saying that," he told BBC TV.

Trade Minister Liam Fox, who is visiting Washington this week, said he would apologise to Mr Trump's daughter Ivanka whom he was due to meet during his trip.

British officials have launched an inquiry to find out who was responsible for the leak.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG