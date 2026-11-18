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Trump envoys Witkoff and Kushner expected in Berlin for Ukraine talks, says US

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 12, 2026. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofiev/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 - US diplomatic envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected in Berlin on Thursday to meet Ukrainian officials and a European negotiating team as they ramp up efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine, a US official said on Wednesday.

The meetings will focus on further developing "credible post-war security guarantees" for Ukraine, advancing a comprehensive economic recovery plan, and preparing for the next round of multilateral talks, the official said.

Russian, Ukrainian and US officials held talks in Abu Dhabi last week for the first time in nine months to end the conflict.

Kushner and Witkoff then met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and said afterwards that Europe would take part in the next round of negotiations.

While Kushner said in a social media post on Monday that progress was being made, the two sides do not appear to be close to an agreement. Russia wants Ukraine's Donbas region in exchange for peace and Ukraine is loathe to cede territory.

The US official said the American team is speaking multiple times a day with Ukrainian and European partners as they work together in an attempt to "advance proposals for a durable peace."

"The Berlin meetings will focus on further developing credible post-war security guarantees for Ukraine, advancing a comprehensive economic recovery and prosperity plan, and preparing for the next round of multilateral negotiations," the US official said.

The talks come as President Donald Trump is in China this week for a three-way summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump told reporters on Monday that he expected Ukraine to be among the topics for the summit.

"The Berlin meetings and President Trump’s engagements in China are part of a coordinated diplomatic effort," the US official said. REUTERS