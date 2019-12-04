Trump calls Trudeau 'two-faced' after video of reception remarks at Nato summit

LONDON (BLOOMBERG, AFP) - Mr Donald Trump called Mr Justin Trudeau "two-faced" after a hot-mic video captured the Canadian Prime Minister joking about the US President's extended remarks to reporters at a Nato summit this week.

"He's two-faced," Mr Trump told reporters at a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday (Dec 4).

"I find him to be a very nice guy, but the truth is I called him out on the fact that he's not paying 2 per cent and I guess he's not happy about it."

A TV camera caught Mr Trudeau apparently joking about Mr Trump with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a reception on Tuesday. The US President wasn't present.

Mr Johnson asked Mr Macron why he had arrived late to the reception, and Mr Trudeau interjected, saying: "He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top."

The remark was an apparent reference to Mr Trump's penchant for holding impromptu news conferences at the beginning of his meetings with other leaders. Mr Trump spoke to reporters for more than two hours combined on Tuesday before meetings with Nato General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg, Mr Macron and Mr Trudeau.

"You just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor," Mr Trudeau added.

In his meeting with Mr Trudeau, Mr Trump questioned the Canadian PM about how much his country spends on its own defence. Canada does not meet Nato's target for member countries to spend 2 per cent of their gross domestic product on their militaries.

"What are you at? What is your number?" Mr Trump asked.

Related Story Nato leaders caught on camera mocking Trump

Related Story Trump unsettles world stage at Nato

Related Story British PM Boris Johnson says he met US President Donald Trump, avoids answering why no photo together

Mr Trudeau tried to evade answering directly, saying: "The number we talk about is a 70 per cent increase over these past years. We are increasing significantly our defence spending from previous governments that cut it."

But Trump followed up. "Okay, where are you now, in terms of your number?"

After some discussion with an aide, Mr Trudeau answered: "1.4."

"They'll get there. They're getting there," Mr Trump said.

Following two days of sharp disputes with allies, Mr Trump cancelled on Wednesday a planned final news conference scheduled for after the Nato summit.

“When today’s meetings are over, I will be heading back to Washington,” Mr Trump tweeted.

“We won’t be doing a press conference at the close of Nato because we did so many over the past two days. Safe travels to all!”