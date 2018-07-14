Trump and May paper over differences

Mrs Theresa May and Mr Donald Trump entered a news conference yesterday holding hands and went out of their way to praise each other's leadership, a day after the United States President assailed the British Prime Minister's Brexit strategy and said one of her political opponents would make a good prime minister.

They said they would complete a trade deal as soon as Britain leaves the European Union, after Mr Trump said an accord might not be possible because of her decision to maintain ties with the EU.

