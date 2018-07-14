Trump and May paper over differences

US President Donald Trump (right) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May held hands and praised each other's leadership, on July 13, 2018.
Published
Jul 14, 2018, 5:00 am SGT

Mrs Theresa May and Mr Donald Trump entered a news conference yesterday holding hands and went out of their way to praise each other's leadership, a day after the United States President assailed the British Prime Minister's Brexit strategy and said one of her political opponents would make a good prime minister.

They said they would complete a trade deal as soon as Britain leaves the European Union, after Mr Trump said an accord might not be possible because of her decision to maintain ties with the EU.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 14, 2018, with the headline 'Trump and May paper over differences'. Print Edition | Subscribe
