Truckers and gallows humour: Ragtag army in battle for Kherson

ROAD TO KHERSON - The two old friends worked as truck drivers before picking up assault rifles. Their commander was an office manager.

None of them expected to be sitting in a trench near an exposed road leading to Russian-occupied Kherson – the new target of Ukraine’s month-long counteroffensive.

All three would hate to admit that the next phase of a war posing the gravest threat to global security in generations depended on the fighting spirits of men like themselves.

And each one would dearly love to go home.

“The conditions here are not great,” truck driver-turned-grunt soldier who goes by “Uncle” said after ending up on the front lines of the battle for Kherson.

“We go up this road under fire and come back down this road under fire,” the 51-year-old grumbled with a mischievous twinkle in his eye.

The wilted sunflower fields around him offered nowhere to hide from the Russian bombs and missiles that the men were expecting to start falling any minute.

They had just finished firing their own artillery guns and were bracing for the almost inevitable response.

His younger friend Znakhar glanced down at his dirty boots and resorted to the gallows humour befitting such situations.

“At least we have bigger trenches here. The ones we dig out there are individual-size holes in the ground,” he said with a nod toward the battles raging a few fields closer to Kherson.

“We call them our personal graves.”

A 40-kilometre road running from government-held Mykolaiv to Russian-occupied Kherson will form the backbone of Ukraine’s push to regain access to the Sea of Azov and cut Russia’s land link with Crimea.

The Ukrainians were advancing from two directions toward the only regional capital the Russians have been able to seize in the entire war.

The substantially longer route runs down from the steel-producing city of Kryvyi Rig and passes a web of villages – most still under Russian control.