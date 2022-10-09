Truck blast damages Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

KYIV - A powerful truck explosion seriously damaged Russia's road-and-rail bridge to Crimea on Saturday, hitting a prestige symbol of Moscow's annexation of the peninsula and the key supply route to Russian forces battling to hold territory captured in southern Ukraine.

The blast on the bridge over the Kerch Strait prompted gleeful messages from Ukrainian officials but no direct claim of responsibility.

Russian investigators said three people had been killed, probably the occupants of a car travelling near the truck that blew up.

Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and the 19km Kerch bridge linking it to Russia's transport network was opened with great fanfare four years later by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who drove a construction truck across it.

It now represents a major artery for the Russian forces that have taken control of most of southern Ukraine's Kherson region, and for the naval port of Sevastopol, whose governor told locals: "Keep calm. Don't panic."

Moscow announced on Saturday that a truck exploded, igniting the huge fire.

"Today at 6.07am on the road traffic side of the Crimean bridge... a car bomb exploded, setting fire to seven oil tankers being carried by rail to Crimea," Russian news agencies cited the national anti-terrorism committee as saying.

It said two spans of road bridge had partially collapsed, but that the arch spanning the Kerch Strait, the waterway through which ships travel between the Black Sea and Azov Sea, was not damaged.

The damage to such high-profile infrastructure came at a time when Russia has suffered several battlefield defeats, and could further cloud the Kremlin's messages of reassurance to its public that the conflict is going to plan.

It also took place a day after Mr Putin's 70th birthday.

The head of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, Mr Oleksiy Danilov, posted a video of the burning bridge on social media alongside a video of Marilyn Monroe singing Happy Birthday, Mr President.

Since the start of the invasion on Feb 24, Ukrainian officials have made regular allusions to their desire to destroy the Kerch bridge, seen in Ukraine as a symbol of Russia's occupation of Crimea.

Ukraine's postal service said on Saturday it would print a special stamp to commemorate the blast.

Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement that its forces in southern Ukraine could be "fully supplied" through existing land and sea routes, and the Transport Ministry said rail traffic across the bridge would resume soon.

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said Kyiv's reaction to the destruction of civilian infrastructure "testifies to its terrorist nature".

Russia's Transport Ministry later on Saturday said that limited road traffic for cars and buses had resumed on intact lanes of the Crimean Bridge.

