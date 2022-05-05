Truce needed to get civilians out of Mariupol, says Ukraine's Zelensky

KYIV (REUTERS) - Civilians including women and children remain trapped inside Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol and a prolonged ceasefire is needed to ensure their evacuation as Russia presses its assault, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday (May 5).

After failing to capture the capital Kyiv in the early weeks of a war that has killed thousands and flattened cities, Russia has accelerated attacks on Ukraine's east and south.

Russia said on Thursday its artillery struck multiple Ukrainian positions and strongholds overnight, killing 600 fighters.

The defence ministry also said its missiles destroyed aviation equipment at the Kanatovo airfield in Ukraine’s central Kirovohrad region and a large ammunition depot in the southern city of Mykolaiv.

Moscow declared victory over Mariupol on April 21 after weeks of siege and shelling, but fierce resistance by Ukrainian forces holed up in the Azovstal steelworks has prevented Russia from completely overrunning the city.

Mariupol is a major Russian target as the city is key to Moscow's efforts to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea - vital for grain and metals exports - and link Russian-controlled territory.

Russia vowed to pause military activity at Azovstal during Thursday daytime and the following two days to allow civilians to get out.

In an early morning address, Zelensky said Ukraine stood ready to ensure a ceasefire in Mariupol.

"It will take time simply to lift people out of those basements, out of those underground shelters. In the present conditions, we can not use heavy equipment to clear the rubble away. It all has to be done by hand," Zelensky said.

Ukrainian fighters inside Azovstal are fighting "difficult, bloody battles" against Russian troops, Denis Prokopenko, a commander with Ukraine's Azov regiment, said late on Wednesday.

A Ukrainian parliamentarian said Russian forces were inside the plant.

Evacuations

The UN and Red Cross evacuated hundreds of people from Mariupol and other areas this week. But an estimated 200 civilians, as well as Ukrainian fighters, are still holed up in a network of underground bunkers at Azovstal, Ukrainian officials say.

Over 300 civilians were evacuated on Wednesday from Mariupol and other areas in southern Ukraine as part of a joint UN-Red Cross operation, UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine Osnat Lubrani said.

But nobody from Azovstal was among the group, said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office.

“We fear more civilians are trapped there, though, and stand ready to help,” Laerke said in an email.

Tetyana Trotsak, a Ukrainian evacuee who was among dozens who reached a Ukraine-controlled town this week, voiced fear for those still trapped inside the steel plant.

"God forbid more shells hit near the bunkers where the civilians are," Trotsak said.

Battles in border areas, Donbas, Kharkiv

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the eastern region of Donetsk, said at least 25 civilians were wounded as Russian forces shelled Kramatorsk, a town some 180km west of Luhansk. Kramatorsk also suffered a missile strike on a train station in April that killed dozens of evacuating civilians.

A school and a kindergarten were seriously damaged in the new attack, the town’s mayor said. Reuters could not independently verify the casualties or damage.

More than 5 million Ukrainians have fled abroad since Russian President Vladimir Putin Russia launched the invasion on Feb 24.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

As Western military aid for Ukraine pours into the country, the United States has also provided crucial intelligence that has helped Ukrainian forces kill Russian generals, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Washington has provided to Ukraine details on the location of Russia's mobile military headquarters, allowing Ukrainian forces to strike those targets, the newspaper said, citing senior US officials.