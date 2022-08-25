Train passengers stuck for hours inside UK-France undersea tunnel

LONDON • Hundreds of passengers were evacuated from a Eurotunnel train under the Channel between Britain and France after a technical problem, its operators have said.

Getlink, which runs the rail link between Coquelles in northern France and Folkestone in south-east England, said some 400 people had to abandon their vehicles on the train on Tuesday. Eurotunnel trains also carry private cars or lorries.

An alarm on board forced crowds to leave the train for the adjoining concrete service tunnel, which is normally used by maintenance workers.

One passenger, Ms Sarah Fellows, 37, called the experience "terrifying".

"There was a woman crying in the tunnel, another woman having a panic attack who was travelling alone."

Another traveller, Mr Michael Kent, said passengers spent several hours in the train before they were evacuated as staff tried to solve the problem.

Passengers said they were eventually transferred to a replacement train, but spent almost five hours in the undersea tunnel.

The incident affected a train leaving Calais at 3.50pm on Tuesday. Later trains from France were delayed by up to six hours.

Getlink spokesman John Keefe said passengers were taken to Folkestone while the original shuttle was brought out and they rejoined their vehicles.

"Operations like this do take time, but they are for the safety of everyone and must be conducted carefully," he said.

By 6am yesterday, "everyone who was caught up in the incident had been carried across, diversions removed, and we are now back to normal services", he added.

The Channel Tunnel opened in 1994 and is composed of two single-track tunnels and a service tunnel each 50km long. The undersea section covers 38km and is the longest in the world.

Since opening, it has carried over 80 million vehicles on shuttle trains that are nearly 800m long.

Last month, Eurotunnel reduced the number of trains through the Channel Tunnel due to the effects of nationwide rail strikes in Britain, although its staff did not join the protest.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE