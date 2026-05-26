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Four killed, including 2 children, in Belgium school bus crash: Deputy PM

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Emergency services take images with their smartphones at the site of an accident after a train crashed into a school bus, at the railway crossing Vierhuizen in Buggenhout on May 26.

Emergency services take at the site of an accident after a train crashed into a school bus, at the railway crossing Vierhuizen in Buggenhout, on May 26.

PHOTO: AFP

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BRUSSELS - Four people, including two children, were killed when a train hit a school minibus in northern Belgium on May 26, the country’s deputy prime minister said.

“A tragic collision between a train and a school bus took place in Buggenhout this morning. Four people have been killed, including two children,” Mr Maxime Prevot wrote on X.

Belgian media showed images of a badly damaged minibus lying on its side on a road next to a railway line, with tents set up by emergency workers around.

A police spokeswoman told the media that seven children, a supervisor and a driver were aboard the minibus when the collision took place at a level crossing in the village of Buggenhout.

Asked by AFP, the Belgian police refused to confirm the casualty toll from the incident.

“The impact was extremely violent,” spokesman for the rail network operator Infrabel, Mr Frederic Sacre said, describing the toll as “dramatic”.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said she was “heartbroken”.

“My deepest condolences go out to the victims’ families and their loved ones. Today, Europe grieves with Belgium,” the European Commission president posted online.

Belgian interior minister Bernard Quintin wrote on X that “my thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones”.

“I wish the injured much strength,” he wrote. AFP

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Belgium

Transportation

Accidents - traffic

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.