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Train hits minibus in Russia's Far East, killing six

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Oct 24 - Six people were killed and one person was injured when a train collided with a minibus in Russia's Far Eastern Jewish Autonomous Region, local railway authorities said.

According to railway officials, the minibus attempted to cross the tracks at a level crossing despite a red signal and was struck by a passenger train bound for the city of Blagoveshchensk.

All the victims were in the minibus. The train's passengers and crew were not hurt.

The state-run RIA news agency, citing regional prosecutors, reported that all the minibus occupants were foreign nationals, but did not specify their nationalities. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.