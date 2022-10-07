Trail-blazing French writer Annie Ernaux wins Nobel Prize

STOCKHOLM - French author Annie Ernaux, known for her deceptively simple novels drawing on personal experience of class and gender, won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday.

She was honoured "for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory".

Ernaux, whose work is mostly autobiographical, is 82.

In explaining its choice, the Swedish Academy said Ernaux "consistently, and from different angles, examines a life marked by strong disparities regarding gender, language and class".

"I was very surprised... I never thought it would be on my landscape as a writer," Ernaux told Swedish broadcaster SVT.

Over more than 20 books, she has unsparingly examined class, one of the country's great taboos - often through the prism of her own life.

In so doing, she has become a trailblazer for a whole generation of French writers from tough and immigrant backgrounds.

Her books are the grit in the French literary oyster, offering an alternative, as she puts it, to the "unconditional admiration for the pretty phrase".

Outside France, recognition for her work has only come in recent years, notably after the English translation of her key 2008 work, The Years, which was nominated for the prestigious Man Booker International Prize in 2019.

In it, Ernaux used family photos, as well as scraps of popular culture, to recall her life and explore the impact of larger historical events.

Personal experiences are the source for all Ernaux's work, and she is the pioneer of France's "autofiction" genre, which gives narrative form to real-life experience.

"When I write, I do not have the impression of looking inside me. I look inside a memory," she once said.

Ernaux, who was born on Sept 1, 1940, in Yvetot in Normandy, and grew up above a little cafe-shop run by her parents, calls herself a "class defector".

She has explored this in many of her books and, in doing so, has offered a literary lifeline to young writers also emerging from humble backgrounds.

Ernaux is a feminist model to many - independent and outspoken, and someone who has come through harrowing life experiences.

Her first novel, Cleaned Out, published in 1974, was a cool-eyed but harrowing account of an abortion she went through in her youth and that she had kept secret from her family.

In recent years, Ernaux has been a strong voice supporting the #MeToo movement, which was longer to take off in France, with the likes of actress Catherine Deneuve initially defending male "gallantry" and men's right to hit on women.

"I was so ashamed for Deneuve," Ernaux said, describing her comments as "the reflection of a group of privileged women".

"In France, we hear so much about our culture of seduction, but it's not seduction, it's male domination," she said.

Ernaux, whose name has circulated in Nobel speculation for several years, is the 17th woman to win the prestigious prize, out of 119 literature laureates since the first Nobel was awarded in 1901.

AFP, REUTERS