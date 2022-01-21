Tourists still welcome in Spain despite soaring Covid-19 infections

TAHICHE (Spain) • Coronavirus infections are soaring in Spain, causing caseloads previously unseen in the Covid-19 pandemic. Intensive care unit beds are filling up in hospitals.

But that did not stop Ms Tatjana Baldynjuk and Mr Timur Neverkevits, a couple from Estonia, from buying plane tickets so they could visit the island of Lanzarote, a sunny outcrop dominated by volcanos on the eastern edge of Spain's Canary Islands archipelago.

"It was 100 per cent easier to come here than many other countries," said Ms Baldynjuk, who works in freight logistics.

More than half the people of Europe could be infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus by early March, according to the World Health Organisation, and fear of its wild spread has led governments to differing responses.

The Netherlands turned to a lockdown, which it has only now begun to ease slightly. Italy went as far as banning unvaccinated people from bars and public transport.

And while Spain, too, tightened some of its rules in recent weeks, its message to tourists has remained largely the same as before the surge in cases: Please come.

In Spain, new cases rocketed from an average of fewer than 2,000 a day in early November last year to more than 130,000 daily in the past week.

But unlike some of its neighbours, Spain does not require a negative test to enter the country. Entering a restaurant remains as simple as ever in some parts of the country.

Like other nations, Spain is trying to balance how much economic pain it can tolerate as it tries to keep its people safe.

But here, memories of recent financial ruin are especially raw. The Spanish economy contracted more than 11 per cent in 2020 - the worst decline since the Civil War of the 1930s. And that came just over a decade after the economic crisis of 2008.

Spain's politicians are aware of what is at stake in keeping the flow of visitors, according to economics professor Manuel Hidalgo of Pablo de Olavide University in Seville. "The tourist sector has an elevated importance now," he said.

Before the pandemic, the tourism business accounted for roughly 12.4 per cent of the country's economic output - and Spain is eager to get the numbers up again, especially during the winter months when northern Europeans head south to escape the cold.

Yet keeping the door open to visitors comes with risks that are well remembered in Spain.

In 2020, eager to open to tourism and return to normal, Spain relaxed its restrictions before summer, helping to trigger a deadly second wave of the coronavirus. The number of international tourists fell from around 84 million in 2019 to roughly 19 million in 2020, a drop of more than 77 per cent.

Spain's government has said it has little interest in returning to the restrictions it imposed during the first wave in 2020.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez recently said that the country should accept that the virus had become a fact of life. "We are going to have to learn to live with it as we do with many other viruses," he said.

