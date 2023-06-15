Tourist dead after attack near Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle: Report

BERLIN – One of two women attacked by a man near the tourist attraction of Neuschwanstein Castle in southern Germany has died, reported German broadcaster ZDF on Thursday, citing a spokesman for state prosecutors in Kempten.

The 21-year-old woman died in a hospital overnight, while her 22-year-old companion was still in hospital with injuries, ZDF reported.

The suspect has been arrested, said the spokesman, according to ZDF.

State prosecutors did not immediately make a comment.

According to German daily Bild, the women ran into the man on a scenic bridge with a view of the world-famous castle, where a scuffle ensued after he sexually harassed them.

He then threw both women over the railing of the bridge into a ravine below, Bild reported. REUTERS