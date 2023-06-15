Tourist dead after attack near Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle: Report

According to German daily Bild, the women ran into the man on a scenic bridge with a view of the castle, where a scuffle ensued. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

BERLIN – One of two women attacked by a man near the tourist attraction of Neuschwanstein Castle in southern Germany has died, reported German broadcaster ZDF on Thursday, citing a spokesman for state prosecutors in Kempten.

The 21-year-old woman died in a hospital overnight, while her 22-year-old companion was still in hospital with injuries, ZDF reported.

The suspect has been arrested, said the spokesman, according to ZDF.

State prosecutors did not immediately make a comment.

According to German daily Bild, the women ran into the man on a scenic bridge with a view of the world-famous castle, where a scuffle ensued after he sexually harassed them.

He then threw both women over the railing of the bridge into a ravine below, Bild reported. REUTERS

More On This Topic
German schoolgirls confess to fatal stabbing of 12-year-old
100-year-old German killed and beheaded by grandson in argument over money

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top