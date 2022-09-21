Torture victims come forward after Russian retreat in Ukraine

KOZACHA LOPAN, Ukraine - This month's dramatic Ukrainian advance north of Kharkiv drove Russian forces back across the border, and uncovered evidence of torture under their occupation.

Ukraine's military focus has shifted east, but police and prosecutors have taken over the border community of Kozacha Lopan, and have launched an investigation.

The small town's police station was used during the occupation as a base by a local pro-Russian militia, and alleged torture victims have come forward to testify.

"The people who worked as so-called 'policemen' in the so-called 'People's Police' are known," district war crimes prosecutor Kateryna Shevtsova told AFP.

"Measures for bringing them to justice will be taken in the coming days. Most of them were locals," she said, at the municipal administration, surrounded by armed police.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has denounced the Kremlin's forces as "murderers" and "torturers" - while Moscow has dismissed atrocity claims as "lies".

"Olexander" - AFP agreed to conceal his real name and identity as he has relatives in Russian-occupied Crimea - said he was arrested on March 22 by gunmen in two SUVs.

His captors, he said, turned out to be militia from the so-called Lugansk People's Republic, a proxy force set up in 2014 with Moscow's backing in an eastern enclave of Ukraine.

'Like molten metal'

As a veteran of Ukraine's "Anti-Terrorist Operation", its war against the Luhansk and Donetsk pro-Russian forces, Olexander said he was a prime target for arrest.

The 40-year-old's memories of his treatment at the hands of his Russian captors are at once traumatically vivid and painfully confused.

Returning to the scene of his torment in a wrecked railway building three kilometres from the Russian border, he at first took reporters to a dank cellar.

He looked around, but it didn't feel right. Then he led AFP up to the customs office on the first floor of the Kozacha Lopan train station.

Grabbing a cloth, he swept broken glass from a patch of filthy office floor.

He lay down, twitching to show how he said he flailed and spasmed after Russian militia interrogators attached an electric cable to his penis.