Tories want a final two by July 21, new leader by September

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - The Conservative Party is planning to whittle down candidates to be Britain's next prime minister to a final two by July 21, and have the new leader decided by September.

The 1922 Committee of rank-and-rile Tory MPs, which sets the rules for the leadership contest, wants the first stage of the process to be complete by July 21 because that is when Parliament goes on its summer recess, according to a member of the committee's executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It would then take about six weeks to complete the second part of the process, in which grassroots Tories cast ballots and pick from the final two candidates, the person said.

The exact timetable for the contest will be announced early next week, following fresh elections to the 1922 executive on Monday (July 11).

Betting firms are readying themselves for the race to succeed ousted British PM Boris Johnson, who will stay on as caretaker prime minister until a new leader is appointed.

Gambling websites offer clues about what happens next.

Front-runners

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, seen to have performed competently in Britain’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is the favourite to succeed Johnson according to Sky Bet, which will pay out 2/1 on Wallace to be the next Tory leader.

Rishi Sunak is the platform’s second most likely candidate following his resignation as chancellor of the exchequer.

Other sites have Wallace’s odds much lower – he’s 6/1 at 888 Sport, according to Oddschecker.

Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, viewed in the party as having strong pro-Brexit credentials, charisma and good leadership qualities, is third-favourite to succeed Johnson at odds of 7/1 on Sky.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Health Secretary Sajid Javid make up the rest of Sky Bet’s top five contenders.

Outsiders for the job include Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, both given odds of 14/1.