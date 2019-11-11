Tories polling ahead of Labour as British vote nears

LONDON • Britain's Conservative Party was ahead of the opposition Labour Party as the campaign for the Dec 12 general election picked up steam, according to several polls published over the weekend.

The ruling Conservatives had 41 per cent support compared with 29 per cent for Labour, according to Opinium's poll issued on Saturday for the Observer newspaper. The Tories were previously at 42 per cent and Labour at 26 per cent.

The Liberal Democrats were third, with 15 per cent, followed by the Brexit Party at 6 per cent and the Scottish National Party at 5 per cent. The online survey of 2,001 British adults was carried out from Wednesday to Friday last week.

There is a nine-in-10 chance that the true value of a party's support lies within four points of the estimates provided by the poll, and a two-in-three chance that they are within two points, according to Opinium.

The YouGov poll for The Sunday Times showed the Conservatives at 39 per cent, which was unchanged from the prior week.

Labour was at 26 per cent, Liberal Democrats at 17 per cent and the Brexit Party at 10 per cent. The poll surveyed 1,598 adults from last Thursday to last Friday and the margin of error was not specified.

The Conservatives maintained a 12 percentage point lead over the Labour Party from last week, according to Deltapoll's national opinion survey for the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

Voting intentions for the Conservatives and Labour rose by 1 percentage point to 41 per cent and 29 per cent while support for Liberal Democrats increased 2 percentage points to 16 per cent.

The Brexit Party saw a decline of 5 percentage points to 6 per cent, said Deltapoll. It polled 1,518 people online between Wednesday and Saturday last week.

The BMG survey for the Independent yesterday put the Tories on 37 per cent, with Labour on 29 per cent, the Liberal Democrats on 16 per cent and the Brexit Party on 9 per cent.

BLOOMBERG