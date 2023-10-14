Top Ukraine general says fighting in north-east has ‘significantly worsened’

KYIV - Fighting along the northern portion of Ukraine's eastern front has "significantly worsened" in recent days, the commander of Kyiv's ground forces said on Saturday.

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who was visiting Ukrainian troops in the area, said Russian forces had regrouped after suffering losses and are attacking around the village of Makiivka and towards the city of Kupiansk.

"The main objective of the enemy is the defeat of a grouping of our troops, the encirclement of Kupiansk and to reach the Oskil River," he said in comments carried by an official military platform.

General Syrskyi added Russian forces are carrying out "dozens" of assaults each day, but that Ukrainian troops have been ready and are holding their ground.

The development comes as Kremlin forces are also pummelling the strategic Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, on a different section of the eastern front, in what Russian and Western officials said amounts to a new offensive.

A four-month-old Ukrainian counteroffensive has made some progress in both the east, near Bakhmut, and in the south, where Kyiv hopes to reach the Sea of Azov.

But gains have been incremental. REUTERS