Top NATO commander joins briefing on review of US defence engagement in Europe

FILE PHOTO: A worker sets the stage with U.S. flags before U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the day of a NATO leaders' summit in Ankara, Turkey, July 8, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Sept 18 - NATO's top commander, US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, took part in a virtual briefing on Friday for Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby on potential approaches to a review of US troop deployments in Europe.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a review in June of America's troop deployments in Europe and threatened to withhold some US dues to NATO if "free riding" allies did not meet their defence spending commitments.

Grynkewich took part in Friday's meeting in his capacity as head of the US European Command "as Europe continues to take more and more responsibility for its defence, and as the Alliance continues to strengthen and transition to 'NATO 3.0'", a NATO spokesperson said.

A document seen by Reuters shows the review will create at least four sets of options for Hegseth, with Friday's briefing contributing to shaping the possibilities on the table.

Hegseth told defence ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels in June that the review would last up to six months and include consultations with Congress, which has legislated a minimum number of US forces in Europe.

While he did not explicitly say the review could result in reductions of the 80,000 US troops deployed to Europe, he stressed the goal would be to prompt the continent to do more while ensuring the US military would be able to meet its global commitments.

Hegseth also slammed allies who did not support the US during the Iran war, after some denied Washington basing and overflight rights for war-related activities, and said the review would ensure these rights were assured. REUTERS