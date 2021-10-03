Top French, US officials to hold talks in wake of submarine row

PARIS • French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will hold talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, as the two countries aim to rebuild diplomatic ties in the wake of a row over a lucrative submarine contract which France lost.

"The two ministers will hold in-depth talks, following on from their meeting in New York on Sept 23, in order to identify the steps that will be needed to re-establish confidence between our two countries," said Mr Le Drian's office yesterday.

Diplomatic relations between the United States and France hit a low point last month, after Australia cancelled a US$40 billion (S$54 billion) French-designed submarine deal, to build instead at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with US and British technology.

In retaliation, France briefly recalled its ambassador to the US, although the diplomat has since returned to Washington.

US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have also held talks since the row over the nuclear submarine deal broke out, and have pledged "in-depth consultations" on the two countries' relations.

Mr Blinken visits Paris from tomorrow to Wednesday and will chair a meeting of ministers from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, as well as hold talks with French officials.

The top US diplomat will be joined by Washington's climate envoy John Kerry, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and other American officials in Paris. Mr Blinken will then head to Mexico for security talks next Friday.

REUTERS