Top EU court says Hungary, Poland Czech Republic broke law by refusing to shelter refugees

BRUSSELS (BLOOMBERG) - The European Union has won a boost for its refugee policy after the bloc’s top court said Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic failed to comply with a decision to shelter refugees in line with national quotas.

The three countries “can rely neither on their responsibilities concerning the maintenance of law and order and the safeguarding of internal security, nor on the alleged malfunctioning of the relocation mechanism to avoid implementing that mechanism”, the EU Court of Justice said in binding rulings on Thursday (April 2).

The European Commission in 2017 took the three nations to court for failing to comply with decisions two years earlier for EU nations to relocate or resettle migrants mostly via Italy and Greece, which have borne the brunt of arrivals in the biggest influx of asylum seekers to Europe since World War II.

The three countries were among the loudest critics against the EU decision.

The EU’s national quotas system won the backing of the bloc’s top court in a separate ruling in 2017, in which it rejected Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s bid to have the quota decision annulled.