Top court upholds Paris decision to reserve student residences for Olympics workers

The logo of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games
Updated
57 min ago
Published
57 min ago

PARIS - Paris's university housing body is allowed to reserve more than 2,000 student apartments for Olympics workers next summer, France's highest administrative court ruled on Friday after a lower court initially suspended the measure.

No applicable laws go against the decision to end student leases in some student housing blocks on June 30 to shelter staff needed for the forthcoming Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games, the Conseil d'Etat said in its decision sent to Reuters on Saturday.

The move had been criticised by student unions and leftwing local politicians.

Paris's CROUS student services operator said it would provide alternative housing to students concerned by the measure who are in need during the summer break. REUTERS

