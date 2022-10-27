Too much gas - Europe’s energy crisis takes a surprise turn

FRANKFURT - Europe suddenly has more gas than it can use.

Starved of the Russian imports on which it’s long relied, Europe has rushed to import liquefied natural gas from around the world to fill up storage. Now, a combination of unusually warm weather and successful bidding for cargoes means facilities are almost full before Europeans have even turned the thermostats up.

Gas prices have also fallen back sharply, and are less than a third of their summer peak.

But risks still lie ahead: Much depends on the weather, and a cold snap would quickly see Europe dipping into its stockpiles.

Governments are also on edge about the threat of more sabotage on energy assets that could upend the market. But at the end of October, the continent is in better shape than policymakers dared hope.

Gas supplies from Russia have been shrinking since last year. Flows on the key Nord Stream pipeline were halted this summer before several blasts damaged the link last month. Mild weather is helping limit demand for now but European policymakers are worried that lower gas prices – relative to the summer spike – will spur higher consumption when temperatures drop.

“The European gas glut is expected to last until at least December,” said Mr Giacomo Masato, lead analyst and senior meteorologist at the Italian energy company Illumia. “It is unlikely Europe will see a prolonged cold spell in November.”

Gas is near the lowest since June, though the dangers are still in the market pricing. February futures are trading at a 44% per cent premium to November, and costs for next winter are also higher, showing that supply issues are expected to persist.

All that means that reducing usage, despite the lure of lower prices, remains essential.

According to Timera Energy, gas demand reduction across 2022 is estimated at about 7-9 per cent, “mostly driven by shut in of large industrial consumers”.

“However, this is short of the EU’s 15 per cent target.

“Europe’s ability to navigate a parallel power and gas crisis across the next two years depends strongly on its ability to reduce demand,” analysts at Timera said in a blog. “We think the crisis is far from over.”

Europe’s efforts to build up stockpiles means European storage is 93.6 per cent full and Germany is at 97.5 per cent, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe. While that’s providing some comfort to the market, in Germany it’s only enough to meet demand for two months of colder weather, so Europe will need to keep attracting cargoes of LNG.

But the weather looks set to stay milder-than-usual well into November, according to Bloomberg’s weather model.

For now, ships keep arriving. North-west Europe is on track to receive 82 tankers of LNG this month, 19 per cent more than in September. More vessels are staying longer in so-called floating storage in anticipation of higher prices and amid limited capacity to receive the fuel, according to shipbrokers Fearnleys A/S.