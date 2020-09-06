Too hot inside plane, so woman wings it

KIEV • An airline has banned a Turkish woman from future flights after she opened a plane's emergency exit door and climbed onto its wing on Monday.

The woman stepped onto the wing when the aircraft landed in Kiev, Ukraine, complaining that she was feeling "too hot".

The woman had flown from Antalya, Turkey, with her husband and two children, British paper The Sun reported on Tuesday.

An Instagram page dedicated to the Ukrainian city Boryspil later posted a video of the woman on the wing.

The video showed her re-entering the plane through the emergency exit while the airport staff appeared to talk to her from the ground.

A fellow passenger said that almost everyone had disembarked from the aircraft when the woman stepped onto the wing, the Evening Standard reported.

"She walked almost all the way from the tail to the emergency exit row, opened the door and went out," the passenger said. Her two children had already deplaned as well when they saw her on the wing.

Upon seeing the woman, the pilot called for an ambulance, police and border guards.

According to the report, the woman had already made her way back inside the plane when they arrived.

The authorities later confirmed that she was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs after running a test on her.

Ukraine International Airlines has since banned her from future flights with it. It said in a statement that she had "illegally opened the emergency exit" of the aircraft.

"The passenger was blacklisted for gross violation of aviation safety rules and behaviour on board," it added.

