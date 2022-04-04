Too early for top-level peace talks, says Russian negotiator

MOSCOW • Russia's lead negotiator in peace talks with Ukraine said yesterday that it was too early for a top-level meeting on ending the conflict.

"The Ukrainian side has become more realistic in its approach to issues related to the neutral and non-nuclear status of Ukraine, but the draft agreement is not ready for submission to a summit meeting," Mr Vladimir Medinsky said on Telegram.

Mr Medinsky said he did not share the optimism of Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia, who told Ukrainian television on Saturday that the draft deal was advanced enough to allow consultations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Unfortunately, I don't share Arakhamia's optimism," Mr Medinsky said. "Moreover, Ukrainian diplomatic and military experts lag far behind on confirming even those agreements which were already reached at the political level on the draft text."

Separately, the Kremlin said yesterday that Russia will achieve all of the aims of its "special military operation" in Ukraine and hopes that Moscow and Kyiv can ultimately sign some sort of peace deal.

The two sides have held periodic talks since Russia launched its invasion on Feb 24, but they remain far apart on the question of territory.

Mr Medinsky said Russia's position on Crimea and the Donbass "remains unchanged", and talks would resume by videoconference today.

Mr Arakhamia said on Saturday that Moscow had "verbally" agreed to key Ukrainian proposals, raising hopes that talks to end fighting were moving forward.

He raised the possibility of a meeting between Mr Putin and Mr Zelensky in Turkey, without saying when it might be possible.

Ukraine has offered at the talks to drop its aspirations to join Nato and declare official neutrality, if it has security guarantees from Western countries. It would also pledge not to host any foreign bases.

It has proposed to temporarily put aside the question of Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, and two breakaway territories in the eastern Donbass region that Russia has recognised as independent.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS