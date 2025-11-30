Tom Stoppard leaves 'majestic body' of intellectual work

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Playright Tom Stoppard arrives for a Service of Thanksgiving for the life and work of Lord Snowdon at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON, Nov 29 - Tom Stoppard, one of Britain's best-known playwrights, has died at the age of 88. Below are some tributes and reactions.

MICK JAGGER

"Tom Stoppard was my favourite playwright. He leaves us with a majestic body of intellectual and amusing work. I will always miss him."

UNITED AGENTS

Stoppard's agent said it was an honour to work with him.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved client and friend, Tom Stoppard, has died peacefully at home in Dorset, surrounded by his family. He will be remembered for his works, for their brilliance and humanity, and for his wit, his irreverence, his generosity of spirit and his profound love of the English language."

THEATRE CRITIC MARK SHENTON

"For over 50, 60 years he's dominated the theatre," Shenton told Sky News. "And the cinema as well. He had a phenomenal impact. He was probably Britain's leading playwright."

UK WRITERS' TRADE UNION

"We are so sad to learn of the death of Tom Stoppard," The Writers' Guild of Great Britain said. "A recipient of our Outstanding Contribution to Writing in 2017, he was presented by fellow playwright and former WGGB President (David Edgar) who said of him: 'Like no one else, he has challenged, dazzled and amazed.'"

BRITAIN'S NATIONAL THEATRE

"We are devastated to hear of the death of Tom Stoppard. As a corner stone of the National Theatre for 50 years, Tom's influence on British theatre has been simply immense."

JOHN LENNON'S SON, SEAN ONO LENNON

"An absolute genius."

BILL KRISTOL, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF TO U.S. VICE PRESIDENT DURING GEORGE H.W. BUSH PRESIDENCY

"What an interesting and talented playwright! On hearing of his death, I was struck that one should be grateful that he was given the time to write his last and perhaps most personal play, Leopoldstadt."

ROYAL COURT THEATRE

"Today we join with writers and theatre artists across the world to mark the passing of Tom Stoppard, a playwright whose work probed the deepest human mysteries of truth, time, mortality and frailty while dazzling with wit, laughter and the buoyancy of the human spirit." REUTERS