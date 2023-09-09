Toll in Greece floods hits 10 as rescuers race to villages

FARKADONA, Greece - Helicopters and lifeboats have been deployed to reach hundreds of stranded villagers in central Greece, as the death toll from deadly flooding rose to 10, authorities said on Friday.

Firefighters worked alongside the army to reach villages cut off by rising water levels, which transformed roads into rivers and left houses submerged in the central Thessaly region.

“We almost died yesterday, we didn’t have drinking water or electricity”, Ms Mina Mprakratsi told AFP from a lifeboat, after being evacuated from her flooded house on Friday.

Fierce storms have battered Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria following a period of extreme heat and devastating wildfires – the kind of extreme weather climate experts say is becoming more frequent because of human-induced climate change.

The 10 dead were all found in the Thessaly area, about 330km north of Athens, where torrential rains fell from Monday evening to Thursday.

Four people were also reported missing, Greek Civil Protection Minister, Vassilis Kikilias, told a press briefing.

“It is almost certain that other people will be found dead”, said Mr Christodoulos Makris, a farmer who fled to a neighbouring village by tractor on Thursday.

‘Living in a nightmare’

Greek firefighters said more than 2,500 people had been rescued since Tuesday.

Late on Friday authorities sent out a message to evacuate a district of the city of Larissa threatened by rising waters.

Earlier, rescue helicopters arrived in the village of Itea in Thessaly, carrying food and bottled water to stranded residents.

Bridges in the surrounding area have collapsed, the road network is destroyed and animals have drowned after torrents of water swept over vast fields of crops, said AFP journalists at the scene.

“Most of the houses in the village are flooded. We’re living in a nightmare,” said Itea resident Vaios Spyropoulos, who found refuge in a municipal building located on higher ground above his village.

“It’s been raining non-stop for the last three days, so we rescued our elderly neighbours with tractors to help them get out of their houses. It was a panic,” the shopkeeper told AFP.

Water levels in the village of 700 people had reached almost one metre (three feet) on Friday.