Tiny Welsh island wins world stargazing fame

CARDIFF - Night falls over Ynys Enlli. The remote Welsh island’s sky turns impossibly black.

Planets rise and shooting stars streak overhead, while the Northern Lights send flares of green and red across the sea.

The rugged outcrop has become Europe’s first “Dark Skies Sanctuary”, one of just 17 places around the world to achieve international recognition for their ultra-low light pollution and peerless stargazing.

The award puts Enlli on a par with atolls in the South Pacific and the isolated Gabriela Mistral observatory site in Chile.

The island is three kilometres off the Welsh coast. A mountain blocks glare from the mainland, so the only artificial light is the faint glow of Dublin across the Irish Sea.

Enlli’s newfound fame has thrilled the surrounding community. The island itself has just two permanent residents, and they are both over the moon.

Ms Mari Huws, 30, and her partner Mr Emyr Owen, 36, have spent four years living on Enlli – known in English as Bardsey – as its resident wardens.

“We’re chuffed – it’s momentous for the island,” said Ms Huws, who spearheaded the bid for the designation by the International Dark Sky Association.