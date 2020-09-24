Coronavirus: Tighter curbs for Paris to be unveiled

PARIS • The French government was expected to unveil tighter coronavirus curbs for Paris yesterday following a Cabinet meeting, BFM TV and Le Parisien newspaper said.

Among the measures planned are a ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people, while attendance at major events could be limited to 1,000 people from the 5,000 allowed now, the reports said.

The sale of alcohol outdoors will be prohibited after 8pm, they added, citing several sources.

The new rules for Paris, if confirmed, would follow similar measures in Lyon, Marseille, Bordeaux and Nice as the coronavirus resurges across the country.

France's economic recovery stumbled this month, with a report showing a decline in activity, demand and employment in the private sector.

IHS Markit's composite Purchasing Managers' Index unexpectedly fell to a four-month low of 48.5 from 51.6 last month, with services leading the decline. That is below the key 50 line and compares with forecasts for a reading of 51.9.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG