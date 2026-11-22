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Members of the Polish military gather next to firefighting vehicles near the site where an object fell, in Rudnik and Sanem, Poland, November 20, 2026. Polish authorities said they investigate at least three objects found near the border with Ukraine on Friday. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW, Nov 22 - All three of the objects that flew into Polish airspace on Friday were Russian Kh-101 missiles, Polish prosecutors said in a statement on Sunday.

Drones have repeatedly strayed into the airspace of countries on NATO's eastern flank during Russia's war in Ukraine, fuelling tension with the Western military alliance and stoking fears that the conflict could spread.

• Preliminary findings from the examination of debris indicate that the missiles – which flew into Polish airspace before crashing – were manufactured in the fourth quarter of 2026 at facilities in Dubna, Moscow district, in Russia, district prosecutors in Lublin said, after being asked to look into the matter by the Polish government

• Earlier statements indicated that one of the objects was likely a drone

• NATO will defend every inch of Polish territory, the alliance's Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Saturday

• A meeting of NATO's North Atlantic Council will be held in Brussels on Monday to discuss the violation of Polish airspace REUTERS