Three injured in violence at Athens university campus

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Nov 4 - A group of people, some wearing helmets, attacked a student assembly at the University of Athens campus on Wednesday, injuring three people, Greece's medical emergency service and the semi-state Athens News Agency said.

The three were treated at an Athens hospital for injuries which were not critical, the emergency service said.

Police were investigating the incident. It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack or why. No arrests were immediately reported.

The Greek Education Ministry condemned the violence, saying it "insulted the academic community and undermined freedom of expression."

Thousands of students and teachers took to the streets across Greece last month, demanding higher state funding for education, better facilities and less-crowded classrooms, echoing protesters in other European countries. Student groups have planned further demonstrations this month. REUTERS