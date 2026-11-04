Straitstimes.com header logo

Three injured in violence at Athens university campus

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nov 4 - A group of people, some wearing helmets, attacked a student assembly at the University of Athens campus on Wednesday, injuring three people, Greece's medical emergency service and the semi-state Athens News Agency said.

The three were treated at an Athens hospital for injuries which were not critical, the emergency service said.

Police were investigating the incident. It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack or why. No arrests were immediately reported.

The Greek Education Ministry condemned the violence, saying it "insulted the academic community and undermined freedom of expression."

Thousands of students and teachers took to the streets across Greece last month, demanding higher state funding for education, better facilities and less-crowded classrooms, echoing protesters in other European countries. Student groups have planned further demonstrations this month. REUTERS

See more on

Students

People

Teachers

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.