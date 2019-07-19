Three feared dead as small plane crashes in Austrian Alps

VIENNA (DPA) - A small aircraft has crashed on a mountain near the Austrian town of Leutasch and multiple people are feared dead, local police reported on Thursday (July 18).

"There were probably three fatalities," a police spokeswoman in Innsbruck told DPA.

Their identities and the flight route were not yet clear, she added.

The accident happened around 5.30pm (11.30pm Singapore time) when the aircraft hit a mountain cliff at an altitude of 2,400m near the German border, the spokeswoman said.

Weather conditions were good at the time of the crash, she added.

Police investigators and rescue workers were flown by helicopter to the accident site.