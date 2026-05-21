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Three dead in attack on locomotive in Russia's Bryansk region, railways says

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MOSCOW, May 21 - Three people were killed when a locomotive was struck by a Ukrainian drone in Russia's Bryansk region on Thursday, state company Russian Railways said.

• All three victims were Russian Railways employees and were hit at a railway station in the town of Unecha.

• Bryansk region's acting governor, Yegor Kovalchuk, had earlier said Unecha had come under attack.

• The Bryansk region borders Ukraine and is frequently targeted in Ukrainian strikes. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.